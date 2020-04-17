Trinity athlete spearheads social media movement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trinity football, basketball and track athletes Jack Maloney and Domenic Blackstock did not want his classmates to feel disconnected, so he and a friend came up with an idea. “To bring people in our Trinity family closer together through #WeAreTHS on social media," said Maloney.
Every day they post videos of teachers and students propping each up other up.
This caught fire, something Jack did not expect. “I expected a few videos and now we are posting every day and it’s been almost a month into it. It’s really taken off."
Even alumni have jumped on board.
Maloney has received a lot of positive feedback on these videos, and not just from students. "A lot from the teachers, that it’s really a great way to stay connected and it’s making them feel better at home when they cannot got out and see the people that they usually see on a day to day basis.
Maloney is running this and still trying to stay in shape for whenever he can get back on a field. He’s a busy guy, he doesn’t mind at all. “It’s been tough. but it’s been fun.” He hopes to get back on the field as soon as possible, whether it’s for track in the spring, or football later in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.