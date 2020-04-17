UH Hospitals get 25,000 copper infused masks that help prevent the spread of hospital infections

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals announced today the acquisition of 25,000 copper-infused reusable masks from Cupron, Inc.
“UH is one of the first health systems in the country to be allotted shipment of this innovative product,” explained Daniel I Simon, MD, UH Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer and President, UH Cleveland Medical Center. “This copper-infused fabric has been clinically validated to reduce the spread of hospital acquired infections such as C. Diff and MRSA."
The masks will be used by caregivers who are not treating COVID-19 positive patients.
This allows the hospital to free up use of harder-to-obtain surgical masks and in some cases N95 masks.
The copper technology blended into the material’s fiber holds up to repeated laundering, meaning the masks are a viable solutions for caregivers.
According to Willie Brien, MD, UH Chief Medical & Quality Officer the copper technology contained in these masks kills certain germs and will aid in helping us keep our health care workers safe.
Copper is physically and permanently embedded in the fibers and the copper and its activity lasts for the life of the linens. Masks can be laundered at home using hot water and regular home detergent, or by a commercial laundry service provider.
“We are privileged to be able to supply one of the largest health systems in Ohio with our innovative product during this pandemic event,” said Chris Andrews, Chief Executive Officer of Cupron, Inc. “We look forward to the clinical feedback and shared learnings that arise from their use of our copper technology.”
