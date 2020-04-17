University Hospitals using telehealth appointments for majority of primary care patients during COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The health of people other than current coronavirus patients is also at stake right now so patients with scheduled appointments are finding ways to stay connected to their doctors through telehealth.
University Hospitals is now handling 80 percent of primary care patients through virtual appointments during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“When the COVID pandemic hit us, we in the medical field had to really re-engineer our business overnight. We no longer had the luxury of seeing our patients in person like we did before because suddenly it became dangerous to do that,” said Dr. Eiron Gorodeski, a cardiologist with University Hospitals.
His patient, Tony Krynicky, had a heart transplant in October, so now is a critical time in his recovery.
“I’m very concerned. I stay home and don’t go anywhere,” he said.
He’s been meeting with his doctors virtually.
During his online appointment with Dr. Gorodeski they went over blood test results with a shared screen, and the doctor looked at bruising that Krynicky was concerned about.
The doctor was able to observe Krynicky performing a pair of physical tasks to gauge his stamina and progress.
Dr. Gorodeski also reviewed Krynicky’s medication, a process which he says is often more effective this way than during traditional visits.
“When patients come in to the office they very infrequently bring in their pill bottles, so a lot of times we’re depending on lists and memory. Through the virtual visit, I can do medication reviews and medication reconciliation, and not infrequently when people hold their pill bottles up to the camera, we catch errors that people didn’t even realize,” he said.
For an immune compromised patient like Tony, who can’t afford to get sick, virtual doctor visits give him tremendous comfort.
“It’s a life saver in my mind, as opposed to going to going to the hospital and going in to a hospital and doing these in person. I’d be pretty much afraid to do that," he said.
“I get quite a good sense of what’s going on, even without being able to put my stethoscope to his chest,” Dr. Gorodeski said.
Much like many aspects of our lives, doctor appointments won’t likely be the same after this pandemic.
Dr. Gorodeski expects many appointments in the future, post coronavirus, to be handled this way.
