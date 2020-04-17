Virtual classroom coming to CW43 WUAB

“Distance learning via computers has been a great option for safely keeping students on track.” CW43 WUAB General Manager Erik Schrader commented. “But we identified a need for students who may not have access to a home computer or laptop. We’re fortunate to have an organization like CMSD and Cleveland Teachers Union ready to embrace a daunting challenge like this. Every broadcaster has a responsibility to help their community in a time of crisis. We’re proud to be a part of it.”