Virtual classroom coming to CW43 WUAB

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CW43 WUAB is partnering with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) and Cleveland Teachers Union, Local 279, to bring students a daily televised virtual classroom.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of life for Northeast Ohio residents, including the 2020 academic school year for thousands of students and teachers.
The show will be called “CMSD on CW43”, and it will air Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. on CW43 WUAB.
The hour-long program will feature CMSD’s teachers delivering weekly lessons for local students that may not have access to home computers.
The show launches Monday, April 20, 2020, at 9 a.m.
"CMSD on CW43" will feature some of the district's best and brightest educators, including winners of the Excellence in Teaching Award, creating daily virtual lessons that will help students finish the 2020 academic school year.
Grade-specific lessons will air each weekday:
- Monday: Kindergarten - 2nd grade Lesson.
- Tuesday: Lessons for grades 3-5
- Wednesday: for students grades 6-8.
- Thursday: High School; grades 9-12.
- Friday: Special life skills day, all grades.
“Distance learning via computers has been a great option for safely keeping students on track.” CW43 WUAB General Manager Erik Schrader commented. “But we identified a need for students who may not have access to a home computer or laptop. We’re fortunate to have an organization like CMSD and Cleveland Teachers Union ready to embrace a daunting challenge like this. Every broadcaster has a responsibility to help their community in a time of crisis. We’re proud to be a part of it.”
“Television can reach almost any student and family,” Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon said. “We’re really excited about this content and really looking forward to kicking off this partnership.”
