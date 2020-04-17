Woman accused of murdering 3-year-old boy released from jail because of coronavirus concerns, despite prosecutors’ objections

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is outraged after a woman accused of murder was let out of jail because of the coronavirus.
According to court documents, the judge lowered the woman’s bond despite prosecutors’ continued objections, because the suspect has asthma.
The family of the 3-year-old victim in this case reached out to 19 News Investigators when they learned what happened.
They say it’s unfair.
Kristen Lowe is 3-year-old Ke’mari’s former foster mom.
She says she took care of him for nearly two years.
“He loved pizza. He loved cheese. He loved all of his siblings,” she said. “He was just a part of our family. He just fit.”
Though her family offered to adopt Ke’mari, Lowe says the state placed him with his aunt, India Rodgers, and her boyfriend, Jovan Switzer, in October 2018.
“I almost knew something was going to happen,” Lowe said.
Eleven days later, Ke’mari was dead.
Now, both Rodgers and Switzer are awaiting trial.
They’re accused of abusing Ke’mari and ultimately taking his life.
“That’s a very violent crime and you deserve to be sitting in jail,” Lowe said.
Switzer is still in jail right now.
However, Rodgers recently got out, after a judge significantly lowered her bond.
It’s something Rodgers’ attorney began asking for at her first hearing.
Lowe said she was there.
“The judge looked at her and said, ‘This is murder. I’m not lowering your bail,’” Lowe said. “So why now? It’s still murder.”
19 News reached out to the county to ask that question.
We also asked for an interview with Judge Ashley Kilbane, who made the decision to reduce bond.
A spokesperson for the courts gave us this statement:
"As you may know, the Ohio Supreme Court’s Rule of Ethics forbid the Court from discussing open cases.
We can point out that the docket indicates a high bond and the defendant is required to be on GPS home monitoring. The defendant, as noted in the April 5 defense filing, suffers from asthma, which, as noted, increases their medical risk. The release is also contingent on the defendant being in a home that is verified to not have children living in it."
As outrageous as this sounds, a similar release has already happened in Cuyahoga County.
Richard Lundy was given a lower bond and got out of jail last month.
However prosecutors did not oppose his release, saying the circumstances were incredibly different.
Lundy had already done time in prison for the child abuse charges in 2010.
He was re-charged with murder right when he was released, because his son recently passed from his injuries.
Prosecutors say Lundy turned himself in when the warrant was issued.
Court records show Rodgers did not. Officers had to go find her and arrest her.
And, investigators say she has not been cooperative in Ke’mari’s case. Police say she’s lied multiple times during the investigation.
“I would like to see her back in jail,” Lowe said. “There should be no reason she should be out at all, no matter what virus is going on in the world.”
