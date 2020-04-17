Youngstown man on the run after murdering pregnant mother, US Marshals report

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are scouring Northeast Ohio for Kemari James, who is wanted for murdering a mother of two young children who was pregnant.
Marshals say James, 27, shot La’Nesha Workman to death. Officers found her body just after midnight on Friday in the 1600 block of Ogden Avenue NW in Warren.
James is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.