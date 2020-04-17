Zoma Ethiopian Restaurant grateful for Cleveland’s support during coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Zoma Ethiopian Restaurant of Cleveland is grateful for the love in this difficult time.
Since Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order was put in place, it has really affected their businesses.
To show our support, 19 News is highlighting our local restaurants in Northeast Ohio.
Our Sia Nyorker introduces us to her favorite spot: Zoma Ethiopian Restaurant in Cleveland Heights.
Here’s what Sia recommends:
“Get the Zoma Special Combo!”
It has a sampling of 2 beef, 2 chicken and 5 veggies, including cabbage, lentils, split peas, green beans, and kale greens.
A deal at $32.99, you get to taste everything.
Portions are HUGE! You will have leftovers.
Enjoy it with a bottle of Ethiopian Honey 🍯 Wine. On sale now for $20.”
Zoma is located on 2240 Lee Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118.
You can reach them at (216) 465-3239.
Hours
- Friday: 11:45 a.m.–2 p.m., 4–8 p.m.
- Saturday: 11:45 a.m.–2 p.m., 4–8 p.m.
- Sunday: 3–8 p.m.
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday: 11:45 a.m.–2 p.m., 4–8 p.m.
- Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.–2 p.m., 4–8 p.m.
- Thursday: 11:45 a.m.–2 p.m., 4–8 p.m.
