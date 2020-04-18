Bickford Senior Living in Rocky River promises transparency as COVID-19 hits senior living centers hard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several nursing homes and senior living facilities are being criticized for not contacting families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some families have been kept in the dark, one local senior living facility is promising transparent communication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bickford operates 63 branches in 10 states including Bickford of Rocky River Senior Living.
“We owe it to the families of the loved ones in our care to let them know what is happening in our locations across the nation,” said Andy Eby, one of the four owners of Bickford Senior Living. “Our approach to care has always been grounded in open communication with our residents, their families and of course our great staff. We believe transparent communication is more important than ever in these difficult times and we urge all of our peers in the senior living and long-term care industry to join us now,” Eby said.
On April 1, Bickford was the first senior living provider to begin reporting current and past cases of COVID-19 among their residents on all 63 websites of their locations in 10 states.
There has been increasing concern from families who have loved ones in senior living facilities.
Seniors and those with preexisting conditions are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.