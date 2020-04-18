Bickford Senior Living in Rocky River promises transparency as COVID-19 hits senior living centers hard

“We owe it to the families of the loved ones in our care to let them know what is happening in our locations across the nation,” said Andy Eby, one of the four owners of Bickford Senior Living. “Our approach to care has always been grounded in open communication with our residents, their families and of course our great staff. We believe transparent communication is more important than ever in these difficult times and we urge all of our peers in the senior living and long-term care industry to join us now,” Eby said.