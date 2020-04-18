Cleveland Clinic nurse shares how she’s getting through coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ollie Bias said she’s never felt like this before.
“Everyday when I wake up, I’m kind of nervous and afraid," she said. “You don’t know when you’re going to work if it’s going to be the day that you come in contact with someone that may have tested positive.”
But, she perseveres.
Like many, the Cleveland Clinic nurse is navigating the corornavirus pandemic on the front lines.
Bias said it’s changed the way everyone operates.
She prays and meditates before and after her shifts, just to get through.
“Before I walk into my patient’s room, before I go to work, I pray. And I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t let the patients know this but before I walk in that door I pray for them and I pray for me. I put his armor over me," she said.
She believes Cleveland Clinic prepared them for the unknown.
There are daily reports and meetings at work where they encourage each other.
Below is an online “kudos” board where people share notes, photos, videos and messages of love.
Bias has her own message of love for anyone who wants to do this line of work: “To anyone who wants to be a caregiver, don’t let this stop you," she said. “Many blessings to you. I’m praying for you, God loves you and just know you are saving someone’s life, you are an angel."
