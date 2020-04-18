434 confirmed dead due to COVID-19 in Ohio; 9,939 confirmed cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said Saturday there are 434 confirmed dead due to coronavirus in the state, and 9,939 confirmed cases statewide.
In total, there are 451 total dead, and 10,222 total cases.
You can read Friday’s numbers below.
There are 2,519 number of patients in the hospital in Ohio. There are also 760 number of patients admitted in the ICU.
The age range is from less than one-year-old to 106-years-old. The median age range is 53.
There is no press conference Saturday for Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.