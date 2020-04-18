21 COVID-19 deaths in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health said Saturday there are 21 residents dead in the county due to coronavirus.
Health officials said there 341 confirmed cases in the county. They also said there are 93 patients in the hospital.
There are 95 cases of healthcare workers in the county.
In the state, there is a total of 434 confirmed dead, and 9,939 confirmed cases statewide.
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
