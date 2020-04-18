Grab & Go lunches available in Willowick for families in need

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Grab and Go Drive Thru Lunches are being made available to families in need Every Monday in April, and May in 2020.
The lunches will be handed to drivers and drivers are asked to not get out of their vehicles at 32901 Vine Street in Willowick.
Approximately 500 lunches will be available Every Monday in April, and May 2020 Starts from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
No registration or documentation is required.
- TWO Lunches provided per child. Child/Student not need to be present in car.
- Most Lunches Include:
- Sub Sandwich (Sponsored by Jersey Mike's Subs)
- Lunchmeat Sandwich (Sponsored by Walmart)
- Apple or Orange
- Raisins
- Cookie or Bagel
- Chips
- Bottled Drink
In Cooperation with: Jersey Mike’s Subs, Revolution Pizza, Elsie & Dave Brockett, Stacey Molloy, Panera Bread Willoughby, Willo-Praise Church, Master Pizza, Master D’s Grill, Cleveland Food Bank, EPAL, Original Steaks and Hoagies, 100 Youth that Care, Your Next Move Dance Studio, PIP Marketing, Thrifty on the Vine, and Eastlake Walmart (approximately 500 lunches available).
