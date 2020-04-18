Homicide Investigation: Man dead, woman injured after being shot in car on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot in the 7130 block of Clement Avenue on Saturday morning.
Cleveland EMS confirmed a man and a woman were found in the car.
The man was pronounced dead on arrival, according to Cleveland EMS.
His identity has not yet been released.
Cleveland Division of Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said EMS brought the 25-year-old woman to MetroHealth Hospital.
Cleveland EMS said she was in critical condition.
Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made or suspects identified.
That portion of Clement Street is currently blocked off as the homicide investigation continues.
