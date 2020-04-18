1 new death due to COVID-19 in Cleveland; 18 new cases confirmed citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday one resident has died due to the coronavirus, which brings the total to 13 dead citywide.
Health officials said there are 18 new confirmed cases of the virus, which brings the total to 414 confirmed cases citywide. The cases range from less than one-year-old to their 90′s.
The patient who died was a woman in her 70′s, health officials said.
The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to their 90’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus.
As of today, there are more than 9,939 confirmed cases and 434 fatalities in the State of Ohio. There are more than 718,000 confirmed cases and 37,000 deaths in the United States.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
