2 new deaths in Trumbull County due to COVID-19; brings total to 19 dead countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trumbull County Combined Health District said Saturday there are two new deaths in the county, which brings the total to 19 dead countywide.
Health officials said there are 14 new cases of coronavirus, which brings the total to 232 cases countywide. 114 patients are in the hospital.
Ages for cases rage from 13-year-old to 96-years-old.
85 people are in quarantined, and are being monitored, health officials said. They are also keeping track of 55 suspected cases of the virus in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 183 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and were released.
