One local High School is rolling up it’s sleeves to help during the Covid-19 Pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Magnificat high school is now pulling up their sleeves to help during the Covid 19 pandemic.
Healthcare workers have reached out for help to the High School.
Mary Papa who is the performing arts costume designer is leading this cause.
“I just want to say it’s been a really rewarding experience and I hope we can continue to fulfill our orders," said Papa.
Papa is looking for more students to make masks at home for those on the front lines.
So far they have given masks to many different hospitals including the VA, Holy Family Hospice, Mercy hospital, and Akron children’s hospital.
“Between the students and the alumni of the few staff members I have about 18 people helping and we’ve been able to help out a lot of organization so far,” she said.
She’s already made 200 masks herself and added that doing things for people makes her feel good.
Papa is available on FaceTime to assist with sewing or other help the students might need.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.