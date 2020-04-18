Rite Aid announces Cleveland self-testing COVID-19 swabbing site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rite Aid announced two self-testing swabbing coronavirus sites in Cleveland and Toledo.
The self-testing sites will be open starting Monday, April 20.
The Rite Aid in Cleveland is located at 5795 State Road in Parma, and the store in Toledo is at 7225 Airport Highway in Holland. Each testing site will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Eligible people will be required to pre-register and schedule appointments on the company’s website.
The company said sites will be open for testing 9 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week and expect to be able to conduct approximately 200 tests each day through online appointments.
The testing will take place in each store's parking lot. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet the criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government-issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.
All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can be found here.
In addition to Ohio, Rite Aid announced five other testing sites opening across Michigan, New Jersey, and New York. The company expects to further expand COVID-19 testing locations in the coming weeks at stores in key hot spots, including Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.