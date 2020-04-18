Strongsville Heinen’s shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

STRONGVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Heinen’s alerted customers on Saturday that their Strongsville location will be shut down for the day after an associate notified the store this morning that they tested positive for COVID-19.
Heinen’s said the associate is in self-quarantine and has not worked at the Strongsville location since Thursday.
The Strongsville location will remain closed as a deep clean is performed by a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner, according to Heinen’s.
Heinen’s also said the sales area and the backroom areas will be cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The alert said Heinen’s will let customers know when the store has reopened by posting it on their website and social media.
“In all of our stores, we will continue to follow our already stringent sanitation practices and have increased the frequency of our cleaning to continue to protect the safety of our customers and associates,” Tom and Jeff Heinen said.
