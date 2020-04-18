Tools for health care industry reduce risk of catching coronavirus from surfaces like door handles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re all learning that the coronavirus can live on surfaces like door handles for several days.. That’s why a tool developed for the health care industry is hoping to minimize the risk.
Michael Regelski, the senior vice president and chief of technology for Eaton, based in Cleveland, tells 19 News the company has designed a “touchless” door opener’ focused on helping health care workers minimize their contact with surfaces that may be contaminated by the coronavirus.
“You can use the tool to go and open a door, turn on the faucet, push the elevator button -- so it minimizes the amount of contact that your hand has with a public surface,” Regelski said.
For Eaton this is critical because first responders and health care providers are the communities lifeline during this deadly pandemic.
“If you listen to what they say about the virus and how it can live for up to several days on a surface that makes it highly contagious so we really have to be cautious about what we’re touching,” Regelski said.
The tool that is about four inches long is in the early stages and has been tested with University Hospitals and some EMT’s. It could also be useful for the general public in the future to grab car doors, to grocery cart or open a freezer case.
Regelski tells 19 News, “I think anything that allows people to feel safer in going about their daily activities and minimize their risk of coming in contact with the virus -- is going to be helpful.”
When Ohio began temporarily shutting businesses down to stop the spread of the coronavirus Eaton Corporation began looking into what they could do to help. So they they are also partnering with other companies to produce 360,000 face shields for health care workers statewide.
