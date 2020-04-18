U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown wrote to President Trump calling on the Administration to increase testing capacity

It is imperative your Administration ensure all individuals have the resources and support necessary to take care of themselves and protect their neighbors from COVID-19. To that end, the federal government must have a plan in place to ensure that those who test positive for COVID-19, especially vulnerable populations including individuals experiencing homelessness and other low-income individuals, are immediately connected to essential services and social supports. Doing so will not only help to prevent further spread of COVID-19, but it will help facilitate better care for individuals who are diagnosed with the virus by ensuring they are connected to medical services and the resources necessary to isolate safely.