Archbishop Hoban junior earns perfect score on ACT

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Archbishop Hoban junior Thomas Crowe earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36 after taking the test in February.
Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT, which consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, earn a top score.
“He works really hard,” his mother Sara Crowe told 19 News. “We’re really proud of him.”
The Macedonia native’s achievements doesn’t stop in the classroom.
He’s also a starting player on the varsity basketball team, plays varsity baseball and is a member of the Steel Drum Band at Hoban High School.
“I had a feeling I was going to do well,” Thomas Crowe said. “It was kind of shocking to see 36.”
Thomas credits his teachers and said they did a really great job preparing him for the test.
Thomas said he hopes COVID-19 is behind us before he starts college, a concern for many high school seniors in 2020. As a junior Thomas is confident he’ll be able to start school in person.
Thomas has also demonstrated leadership skills at Archbishop Hoban by serving as Vice President of the junior class, in addition to participating in Junior Leadership Akron outside of school.
Additionally, he was accepted into the National Honor Society this year.
In a letter to Thomas recognizing his exceptional achievement, ACT CEO Marten Roorda stated, “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.