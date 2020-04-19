22 COVID-19 deaths in Summit County

357 confirmed cases in the county

357 confirmed cases in the county
By Simon Hannig | April 19, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 3:27 PM

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health said Sunday 22 residents have died in the county due to coronavirus.

Health officials said there 357 confirmed cases in the county. They also said there are 95 patients in the hospital.

There are 95 cases of healthcare workers in the county.

Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.

High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.

Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.

Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.

