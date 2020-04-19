Gov. DeWine claims he can probably triple COVID-19 testing in Ohio overnight if FDA listens to his plea

“First of all Chuck [Todd], we have a great partnership with the President and Vice President. Three weekends ago, I called the President about a big problem we had sterilizing N95 masks. That was an FDA problem. The President got that done. I could probably double – maybe even triple – testing in Ohio virtually overnight if the FDA would prioritize companies that are putting a slightly different formula together for the extraction reagent kit,” Gov. DeWine said. “If the FDA would do that, we have a worldwide shortage of some of the materials that go into this. We really need help. If anybody in the FDA is watching, this would really take our capacity up literally, Chuck, overnight. That’s what we need in Ohio.”