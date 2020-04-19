Gov. DeWine claims he can probably triple COVID-19 testing in Ohio overnight if FDA listens to his plea

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine claims he can “probably double – maybe even triple” the amount of COVID-19 testing in the state virtually overnight if the FDA were to prioritize approving the method.
He also announced his plans to gradually reopen Ohio on May 1 this past week, but he did not reveal his plans on doing so just yet.
During an interview with Meet the Press on Sunday morning, Gov. DeWine discussed his hopes to increase the COVID-19 testing in the state, his concerns about reopening the economy, and the protesters pressuring him to do so.
COVID-19 TESTING IN OHIO
Gov. DeWine said he could possibly double, or triple testing in Ohio overnight and wants the FDA’s help to increase testing throughout the state.
“First of all Chuck [Todd], we have a great partnership with the President and Vice President. Three weekends ago, I called the President about a big problem we had sterilizing N95 masks. That was an FDA problem. The President got that done. I could probably double – maybe even triple – testing in Ohio virtually overnight if the FDA would prioritize companies that are putting a slightly different formula together for the extraction reagent kit,” Gov. DeWine said. “If the FDA would do that, we have a worldwide shortage of some of the materials that go into this. We really need help. If anybody in the FDA is watching, this would really take our capacity up literally, Chuck, overnight. That’s what we need in Ohio.”
REOPENING THE ECONOMY
In terms of reopening the economy, the Governor is addressing the issue with caution.
“We’re going to do what we think is right -- what I think is right, and that is try to open this economy, but do it very, very carefully so we don’t get a lot of people killed,” Gov. DeWine said. "But we have to come back, and that’s what we’re aiming to do beginning on May 1. Frankly, it’s consistent, very, very consistent with the plan, the very thoughtful plan, that the President [Trump] has laid out.”
You can read President Trump’s plan to reopen the economy here, which includes three phases.
PROTESTERS
Gov. DeWine also talked about the protesters who have been coming out in wanting him to reopen the state.
“The only thing that I’ve asked our protesters to do is to observe social distancing," Gov. DeWine said. “We’re all big believers in the First Amendment. They were protesting against me yesterday, and that’s just fine. They have every right to do that.”
There is no press conference scheduled with Gov. DeWine, or Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton Sunday.
