Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are expected to finally address the giant hole on their offensive line in the upcoming NFL draft. Cleveland needs a starting left tackle and there are plenty of good choices in this upcoming draft, which will be a virtual experience for teams and fans because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Browns own the No. 10 overall pick and seven overall. They signed right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency and plan to keep him there. Alabama's Jedrick Wills and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs are two possibilities at left tackle. The Browns also need linebackers after choosing not to re-sign veterans Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey.