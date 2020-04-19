Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Jennifer Stamper thought having her children recite the Pledge of Allegiance every morning would help them feel like it was a regular school day. It's not, of course, because schools are closed and 9-year-old Zach and 7-year-old Juliette are doing their lessons online. Now the morning Pledge of Allegiance has become a tradition in their neighborhood in the Dayton suburb of Kettering. Families gather at the end of the driveways — no closer because of social-distancing guidelines — with one of the Stamper kids holding the flag. Neighbors say it's helping keep the tight-knit neighborhood together in uncertain times.