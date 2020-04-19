Man, woman dead after drive-by shooter opens fire at car carrying 5 people, including 2 children in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a drive-by shooter opened fire at a SUV carrying five people, including two children.
The children escaped with their lives, however, the two people in the front seats did not, according to police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers responded to the 3100 block of West 31st Street for a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found five people, ages 1-29, in a Nissan Pathfinder, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The report said a 29-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
A 24-year-old woman was also found dead in one of the front seats with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said a 29-year-old woman with a head wound, possibly a gunshot wound, was brought to MetroHealth Hospital where she remains confined.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, a 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy were also in the car, but they were not injured.
However, both children were brought to MetroHealth Hospital for evaluation, according to the report.
Sgt. Ciaccia said members of the Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, preliminary information indicates that someone in a dark-colored SUV opened fire on the Nissan and drove off.
The report confirmed no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call investigators at (216) 623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided via crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
