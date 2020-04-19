1 new death in Trumbull County due to COVID-19; brings total to 20 dead countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trumbull County Combined Health District said Sunday one resident has died due to coronavirus, which brings the total 20 dead countywide.
Health officials said there are eight new cases in the county, which brings the total to 240 cases countywide. The age range of cases is 13-years-old to 96-years-old. 114 patients are in the hospital.
You can read Saturday’s updates for the county below.
88 people are are in quarantine and are being monitored, health officials said. The county is also keeping track of 55 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 184 people have successfully completed their quarantines and were released.
