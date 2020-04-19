Strongsville Heinen’s reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

STRONGVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Heinen’s alerted customers on Saturday that their Strongsville location will be shut down for the day after an associate notified the store that morning that they tested positive for COVID-19.
The Strongsville location remained closed as a deep clean was performed by a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner, according to Heinen’s.
Heinen’s also said the sales area and the backroom areas were cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Early Sunday morning, Heinen’s announced the cleaning was completed and the Strongsville location will be open for business at 8 a.m.
Heinen’s said the associate is in self-quarantine and has not worked at the Strongsville location since Thursday.
“In all of our stores, we will continue to follow our already stringent sanitation practices and have increased the frequency of our cleaning to continue to protect the safety of our customers and associates,” Tom and Jeff Heinen said.
