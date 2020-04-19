471 total dead due to COVID-19 in Ohio; 11,602 total cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said Sunday there are 471 total dead due to coronavirus in the state, and 11,602 total cases statewide.
There are 453 confirmed dead, and 11,292 confirmed cases.
Here is how the state is breaking everything down.
There are 2,565 patients in the hospital in Ohio. There are also 765 patients admitted in the ICU.
The age range is from less than one-year-old to 106-years-old. The median age is 52.
There is no press conference Sunday for Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
