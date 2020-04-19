Willoughby Hills officer injured while pulling burning man out of fiery fatal crash

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Police Department said an officer was injured while pulling a man on fire out of a burning car.
Despite the officer’s rescue efforts, the man later died at the hospital, according to police.
Chief of Police Christopher Collins said a Willoughby Hills Police Officer was on I-90 near mile marker 187 when he clocked a silver Corvette going 117 mph eastbound in a 60 mph zone at 9:49 p.m. on Saturday.
The officer pulled out and tried to catch up to the speeding car when the Corvette turned onto I-271, continuing southbound at a high rate of speed in the left lane, according to Chief Collins.
The chief said the officer turned on his emergency equipment and the Corvette moved right across the lanes and exited at Wilson Mills a short time later.
That’s when the driver of the Corvette lost control of the car, struck the large signal control box and burst into flames, according to the report.
According to Chief Collins, the car continued through the intersection and came to a stop in the wood line on the south side of the roadway.
Chief Collins said the officer went up to the burning car, but didn’t see anyone on the driver’s side.
The officer then heard moaning coming from the passenger’s side and saw a man inside and on fire, according to the chief.
The officer then reached in, pulled him out and away from the burning car, burning his own hands in during the rescue, Chief Collins said.
According to the chief, Highland Heights Fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene and brought the officer and the man to Hillcrest Hospital.
The report said the man was flown to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m. on Sunday.
Chief Collins said was a 59-year-old man from East Cleveland, but his identity is not being released until his family is notified.
The chief confirmed the police officer was treated and released.
Officers continued to investigate the scene after learning the man the officer pulled out from the Corvette was actually a passenger, not the driver, according to the chief.
According to the report, the 41-year-old driver and owner of the Corvette from Richmond Heights was found at Hillcrest Hospital several hours later after an unknown person dropped him off.
It is unknown when or how the driver escaped from the crash.
Chief Collins said the crash scene is being investigated by the Highland Heights Police Department and the SPAN Regional Crash team.
The report said the Mayfield Village Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Richmond Heights Police Department and the Willoughby Hills Fire Department also assisted on scene.
