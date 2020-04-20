Anti-Semitic sign seen during stay-at-home protests at Ohio Statehouse; elected officials react

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Politicians are speaking out after against an offensive sign that was displayed during Saturday’s protests outside of the Ohio Statehouse against the stay-at-home order, calling the act “disgusting” and “pathetic.”
State Rep. Casey Weinstein, who represents areas that include Hudson and Twinsburg, shared a photo of the individual holding the anti-Semitic sign, hoping social media users can identify him.
Weinstein, who served in the military, added, “There is a long, scary and disgusting history of blaming Jews for plagues and disease. NOT ON MY WATCH.”
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose also spoke out against sign, writing on Twitter:
“This was a disgusting, pathetic display of ignorance that has no place in our society. We’re better than that. Far better.”
Jewish groups of Ohio, including the Anti-Defamation League of Cleveland, voiced opposition to the image of the sign.
Saturday’s protests in Columbus took place on a day when Gov. Mike DeWine was not holding a daily briefing.
Past demonstrations could be heard from outside the Ohio Statehouse while the Governor spoke live during his regular coronavirus press conferences.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.