Anti-Semitic sign seen during stay-at-home protests at Ohio Statehouse; elected officials react

By Chris Anderson | April 20, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 11:17 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Politicians are speaking out after against an offensive sign that was displayed during Saturday’s protests outside of the Ohio Statehouse against the stay-at-home order, calling the act “disgusting” and “pathetic.”

State Rep. Casey Weinstein, who represents areas that include Hudson and Twinsburg, shared a photo of the individual holding the anti-Semitic sign, hoping social media users can identify him.

Weinstein, who served in the military, added, “There is a long, scary and disgusting history of blaming Jews for plagues and disease. NOT ON MY WATCH.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose also spoke out against sign, writing on Twitter:

“This was a disgusting, pathetic display of ignorance that has no place in our society. We’re better than that. Far better.”

Jewish groups of Ohio, including the Anti-Defamation League of Cleveland, voiced opposition to the image of the sign.

Saturday’s protests in Columbus took place on a day when Gov. Mike DeWine was not holding a daily briefing.

Past demonstrations could be heard from outside the Ohio Statehouse while the Governor spoke live during his regular coronavirus press conferences.

