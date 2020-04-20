Cleveland pawn shops operating as essential businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While many businesses have temporarily closed during the coronavirus crisis, either voluntarily or as part of Ohio’s stay-at-home order, pawn shops are still open and operating as essential businesses.
“It’s not about profits at this time, it’s about helping people get through,” said Philip Hill, who manages Uncle Ben’s Pawn Shop in downtown Cleveland. “Most people just need a hand, a little bit [of cash] every now and then.”
He said the retail side of the business is essentially shut down. Instead, they’re focused only on loans.
“In times like this, money is tighter, times are a little tougher, we wanted to make sure we’re available for customers that depend on us month to month and anybody else who needs us financially,” he said.
“Sometimes you fall short and that’s where the pawn shop comes in, it helps when you fall short,” said customer Gillett Jones.
Uncle Ben’s has reduced its operating hours and in an effort to promote social distancing, the store is only allowing three customers inside at once.
Among those waiting her turn outside was Amelia Jacobs, a regular at Uncle Ben’s.
“I lost my husband on Christmas day, he died of a massive stroke,” she told 19 News. “Losing his income hit hard, and with coronavirus, I lost my job as well.”
She said she was working as a shuttle bus driver at the airport.
Still reeling from the loss of her husband, she found herself out of work. So she pawned a sentimental watch that belonged to her grandmother.
She said it’s worth about $7,000.
“I’ve got a lot of medical issues right now, [Hill] is helping me take care of co-pays by advancing me more on my item,” she said.
To her, Uncle Ben’s is the ultimate essential business.
Hill said he’s heard of other pawn shops that are still open, and some that have temporarily closed. Under the stay at home order signed by Dr. Amy Acton, stores could still sell essential items like computers and other equipment that could be used by people who work from home, or for education purposes.
