Cleveland Police searching for shooter who killed a woman and man in drive-by

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a shooter who opened fire at a Nissan Pathfinder carrying five people, including two children.
The children escaped with their lives. However, the two people in the front seats did not, according to police.
When officers responded to the 3100 block of West 31st Street for a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, they found five people, ages 1-29, in a Nissan Pathfinder, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
29-year-old Michael Cruz was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
24-year-old Ernesha Swift was also found dead in one of the front seats with multiple gunshot wounds,
Police said a 29-year-old woman with a head wound, possibly a gunshot wound, was brought to MetroHealth Hospital where she remains confined.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, a 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl were also in the car, but they were not injured.
Monday, a memorial grew where the crime happened. Family and friends stopped by to pay condolences.
According to detectives, preliminary information indicates that someone in a dark-colored SUV opened fire on the Nissan and drove off.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call investigators at (216) 623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.