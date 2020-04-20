Concord Township double murder suspect indicted by the Lake County Grand Jury

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County man accused of murdering two people was indicted by the Lake County Grand Jury.
Blake Sargi, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid on Jan. 4.
Sargi’s attorney said in court the shootings were in self defense.
Both victims were found shot to death inside an SUV on Andrea Drive in Concord Township.
Lake County Sheriff deputies arrested Sargi shortly afterward at his mom’s home on Oakridge Drive in Concord Township.
Sargi was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery.
He remains out on a $10 million bond, at 10 percent.
Deputies have not released a motive.
