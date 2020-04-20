Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 20, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Sunday showed 471 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 11,602 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans through May 1.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
Here are today’s links:
This story will be updated throughout the day.
