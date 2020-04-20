Cuyahoga County Board of Health investigating The Salvation Army Harbor Light Complex for COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases at The Salvation Army Harbor Light Complex in Cleveland.
The Salvation Army Harbor Light Complex said in a press release they have been collaborating with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health throughout its investigation of a small cluster of coronavirus cases.
Clients and staff in the facility are being screened for illness and tested. The Harbor Light Complex is following existing plans and new interim guidance from the CDC.
Since the beginning of the outbreak in Ohio, The Salvation Army has worked with local, state, and federal partners to ensure all guidelines and operational protocols are in place to help mitigate the spread of the virus. These include enhanced social distancing, food safety, hygiene, and sanitation processes. Residents of the shelter who have tested positive have been quarantined.
“We are committed to the safety of our clients, staff, and volunteers, and are prepared for this unfortunate eventuality. We were proactive in contacting the Board of Health and we are appreciative of their assistance, as well as that of the City of Cleveland,” said Major Thomas Applin, divisional secretary for The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland Area Services in a released statement. “We will continue to provide the Board of Health with whatever assistance they need in order to protect the health and well-being of our clients and staff. As these individuals and their families face the diagnosis, we pray for a healthy recovery,” continued Applin.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.