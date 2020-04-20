Cuyahoga County Board of Health investigating The Salvation Army Harbor Light Complex for COVID-19 cases

“We are committed to the safety of our clients, staff, and volunteers, and are prepared for this unfortunate eventuality. We were proactive in contacting the Board of Health and we are appreciative of their assistance, as well as that of the City of Cleveland,” said Major Thomas Applin, divisional secretary for The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland Area Services in a released statement. “We will continue to provide the Board of Health with whatever assistance they need in order to protect the health and well-being of our clients and staff. As these individuals and their families face the diagnosis, we pray for a healthy recovery,” continued Applin.