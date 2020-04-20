Cuyahoga County makes one-stop COVID-19 website

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Health Department has made a website to provide resources for those who are looking for information.
The Cuyahoga County homepage is a one-stop informational website for various populations affected by the coronavirus.
The website includes information for business owners, those who are unemployed, families with children, those who may have symptoms, and more.
“We’ve seen a massive information surge during COVID-19, as there should be,” said County Executive Armond Budish. “Sometimes it can feel overwhelming and confusing, what number do I call for this, what form do I fill out for that? The aim of this website is to provide clear, concise, up-to-date information to our residents so they can have access to the new services and resources that are now available to them.”
Features on the new website include:
• Explainers on the new CARES Act and what it means for small businesses owners and the newly unemployed
• Employment resources, including information on expanded unemployment and job openings across Cuyahoga County
• Advice, financial support and guidance for small businesses and non-profit organizations
• Resources in five languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Nepali, Russian and Spanish
• Medical information for those who have a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19
The website will be updated as new information and resources are available; those who are interested can access it here.
