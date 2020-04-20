Cuyahoga County releases new ways to report child abuse and neglect due to COVID-19 pandemic

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Suspected cases of abuse and neglect can now be reported to the 24-hour Child Abuse hotline via phone, email, website and Facebook, the Cuyahoga County Division of Family Service said Monday.
Here are the following ways to report:
- Phone: 216-696-KIDS (5437)
- Email: protecting-cuyahoga-kids@jfs.ohio.gov
- Website, which you can click here.
- Facebook, which you can click here. Click on 'contact us’ to file a report.
The hotline is staffed 24/7 with professionals who may offer resources to a struggling family or, if necessary, will send a Child Protection Specialist to investigate. Despite the coronavirus, Child Protection Specialists are still working in the community and making home visits when needed to help keep children safe. For more information on the signs of abuse and resources for parents visit their website.
“We hope this tool will be helpful for teachers who are interacting with students online and suspect something is wrong. They’re sitting at their computer so this might be an easier way for them to reach us,” said DCFS Director Cynthia Weiskittel in a released statement. “Also, for children and teens themselves who can’t leave the house or don’t have the privacy to make a phone call, now they can contact us online or through social media to let us know they need help.”
