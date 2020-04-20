Cuyahoga County spending $2 million on PPE needed during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County will spend $2 million to buy PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.
“Right now, it’s difficult to find the critical PPE that our healthcare workers need in the wake of this highly contagious virus,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish. “In addition to my pledge of $2 million to purchase even more PPE, we are doing what we can to get enough supplies out to healthcare workers that have dedicated their lives to keeping us safe and healthy."
The county also continues to collect PPE at the Cuyahoga County Public Works Garage, 2501 Harvard Ave. in Newburgh Heights, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Healthcare organizations in need of PPE need to call the Emergency Operations Center at 216-443-5700.
So far, the below items have been distributed:
• 204,430 gloves
• 7,577 N95s
• 81,111 surgical masks
• 2,410 eye protection (safety glasses)
• 15,963 face shields
• 9,564 gowns
• 2,303 Coveralls
• 1,400 shoe covers
• 172 tubes of disinfectant wipes
• 369 bottles of hand sanitizer
