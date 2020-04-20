Family Craft Time! How to make a Baby Yoda

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
This is the way...to make a Baby Yoda figure out of an old toilet paper tube! It's a fun family craft you can make with your little Star Wars fans.
Family craft time! Who would have thought that toilet paper would become all the rage in 2020? Don’t ditch that tube the next time you use up a roll – you can make a little friend with it. This is the way…to make a toilet paper roll Baby Yoda!
You’ll need a toilet paper tube, paint, brushes, scotch tape, scissors and markers. Watch our video to see how it’s done.
