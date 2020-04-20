Family Craft Time! How to make a Baby Yoda

Family Craft Time! How to make a Baby Yoda
Baby Yoda (Source: Baby Yoda)
Family craft idea: How to make a toilet paper roll Baby Yoda

Family craft time! Who would have thought that toilet paper would become all the rage in 2020? Don’t ditch that tube the next time you use up a roll – you can make a little friend with it. This is the way…to make a toilet paper roll Baby Yoda!

You’ll need a toilet paper tube, paint, brushes, scotch tape, scissors and markers. Watch our video to see how it’s done.

