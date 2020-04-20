Federal and local law enforcement catch suspect alleged in brutal murder of 94-year-old Cleveland man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators say the male suspected of killing a 94-year-old man was taken into custody by the Northern Ohio Law Enforcement Task Force.
According to Cleveland police, the suspect was arrested on Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. in connection to the murder.
The suspect’s identity and charges have not yet been released.
Detectives originally found the 94-year-old victim, who used a wheelchair, on April 15 at his Plymouth Road home after his family members said they could not reach him.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, later identified as Charles Vonderau, died by homicide due to blunt force trauma to his head and body.
The Northern Ohio Law Enforcement Task Force consists of federal and local departments, including the FBI, DEA, Cleveland police, and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated when more details are provided.
