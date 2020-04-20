3 flu deaths in Cuyahoga County this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people died from complications of having the flu in Cuyahoga County this week.
Cuyahoga County health officials said the victims are a 78-year-old Parma Heights woman, an 81-year-old Bedford man and an 88-year-old Parma Heights man. Their names are not being released.
The total number of people to die from the flu this season in Cuyahoga County is now up to 34, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
Flu season runs from October through April, sometimes extending into May.
Flu shots are still available.
