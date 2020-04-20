Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have the top pick in the draft and they're looking to repeat their history. The previous time they picked first was 2003, when a new head coach was looking for a quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer was available. This time around, second-year coach Zac Taylor is looking for a quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is available. It'll be a shock if the Bengals pass on the quarterback with Ohio roots. They're hoping to upgrade at receiver, linebacker and offensive line later in the draft.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are expected to finally address the giant hole on their offensive line in the upcoming NFL draft. Cleveland needs a starting left tackle and there are plenty of good choices in this upcoming draft, which will be a virtual experience for teams and fans because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Browns own the No. 10 overall pick and seven overall. They signed right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency and plan to keep him there. Alabama's Jedrick Wills and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs are two possibilities at left tackle. The Browns also need linebackers after choosing not to re-sign veterans Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey.