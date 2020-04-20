Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-PA-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PENNSYLVANIA-LIQUOR
Liquor store closures drive drinkers to seek booze options
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — It's been a month since Pennsylvania's state liquor agency took the unparalleled step of closing the state-run stores that sell most of the retail liquor in the state. Some of its neighboring states are cracking down on sales to Pennsylvanians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some state-based distilleries are running out of their products. The state liquor stores have been trying to ramp up online sales, but that system has been largely an exercise in frustration for the state of nearly 13 million people. The board announced over the weekend that it will start curbside pickup on Monday. The month of relative sobriety is reinvigorating Pennsylvania's perpetual debate over its Depression-era liquor store system.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor calls for federal help with testing materials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The governor of Ohio is calling on the federal government to help provide crucial materials that would allow a dramatic increase in testing for coronavirus in his state — and later reported a “very positive” response from the agency concerned. Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Ohio hospitals doing the testing lack needed chemicals known as reagents. He said help from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would allow him to “probably double, maybe even triple testing in Ohio virtually overnight." DeWine later reported “a very positive phone call" from the agency.
FATAL DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
Man, woman killed in gunfire on vehicle; 2 kids unhurt
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a man and woman were killed and another woman injured when gunfire from another vehicle hit a sport utility vehicle in which two children were also present. Cleveland police say someone in another SUV opened fire on the victims and then drove off at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 29-year-old man struck by gunfire to the head and a 24-year-old woman hit in the body were dead in the front seats of the vehicle. A 29-year-old woman with a head injury possibly due to gunfire was admitted to MetroHealth Hospital. A 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy were uninjured.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILD ABUSE HOTLINES
With no school, calls drop but child abuse hasn't amid virus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears as the coronavirus pandemic strains families. States are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, not because officials believe there are fewer cases but because they’re going unreported. Agencies nationwide are asking neighbors, relatives, store workers and others to fill the reporting gaps that have emerged with school closures. Officials say child abuse and neglect are likely to increase with families facing job losses and being locked down together at home during the outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio health officials confirm 434 coronavirus deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials say there are 434 confirmed deaths associated with coronavirus in the state as well as 9,939 confirmed cases statewide. The Ohio Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 451 total confirmed and probable fatalities and 10,222 total cases, counting 283 probable cases according to the federal Centers for Disease Control’s expanded case definition. The department reported 2,519 patients in Ohio hospitals with 760 patients admitted to intensive care units. Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Ohio Statehouse for about two hours Saturday to demand that the governor end restrictions, Cleveland.com reported.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VOTING
As mail voting pushed, some fear loss of in-person option
ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials in some states are scaling back or eliminating opportunities for people to cast ballots in person in favor of voting exclusively by mail, as an effort to address concerns about voting during a global pandemic. But some states are moving so quickly that voting rights groups say they run the risk of disenfranchising groups of voters. Those groups include people with disabilities, people who need language assistance, lack regular mail service or are simply unable to keep up with last-minute election changes. Democrats have joined the fight, filing a lawsuit in Nevada to force the state to open more polling sites for its June primary.
EMPTY BOWLS
Marshall University Empty Bowls fundraiser goes online
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An annual fundraiser at Marshall University to help feed needy families has moved online. Marshall says its art school is teaming up with a Huntington pottery studio for the Empty Bowls alternative event. Marshall says the Pottery Place has more than 500 bowls and T-shirts listed on its website. The bowls were made by Marshall ceramics students but some were not finished before the school and the fundraiser were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The bowls and T-shirts cost $15 apiece. Proceeds will go to the Facing Hunger Foodbank, which serves 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.
OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR
Judge unpauses litigation over sex abuse by Ohio State doc
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has partly unpaused litigation against Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a team doctor, while noting mediation toward possible settlements should continue as the lawsuits proceed. Over 350 men sued the school for failing to stop Richard Strauss during the late doctor's tenure, but much of the legal action was paused as the cases were in mediation. Last month, Ohio State announced an unspecified settlement with nearly half the men. Details weren’t disclosed. Other accusers wanted Judge Michael Watson to let them resume litigation. Watson's order says the mediator recently notified him that parallel mediation and litigation efforts" are warranted.
POLICE DEPARTMENTS AS VICTIMS
Court to hear arguments on how new Ohio law defines victims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says it will hear a city's argument that a victims' rights law properly classified police departments as entities eligible for compensation as if they were individuals. The issue before the court involves the interpretation of a constitutional amendment approved in 2017. Among other changes to state law, the amendment expanded the definition of victim to someone “directly or proximately” harmed by a crime. Attorneys for the Centerville Police Department argue it's due financial compensation for the investigation of a false report of an active shooter. The court on Tuesday set oral arguments for June 2.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MIDWEST-PACT
7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies, after similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast. Thursday's announcement covers Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The governors say they will work with experts and take a “fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.” All together, the 17 states covered by the three pacts are home to nearly half of the country's population.