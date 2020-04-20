Local Doctor Educating Patients On Difference Between Allergy and Coronavirus Symptoms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)-One reason to wear masks is not to touch our faces as much. But for allergy suffers during this pandemic, that can be difficult.
And with the spring season underway, how can you tell if your symptoms are allergy-related or COVID 19.
It’s a stressful situation for the millions having to deal with springtime allergies. And to make matters worse, it’s occurring during this pandemic. Now people are trying to differentiate whether that sneezing or coughing is allergy-related or coronavirus.
Spring should be a time to welcome warm weather. But instead, it brings pain and lots of pollen, leading to allergies. Dr. Samuel Friedlander, with University Hospitals, specializes in Allergy and Immunology. During this Coronavirus pandemic, there’s a new level of concern that allergies symptoms could be confused with COVID-19. “Unfortunately, there are things that overlap, but fortunately there are some distinguishing features as well.” says Dr. Friedlander.
Dr. Friedlander list some of those differences, with allergies, you’ll see the typical itchy, watery eyes, stuffy nose and sneezing. But the symptoms for coronavirus are different. Dr. Friedlander says, “With allergies, you’re not going to see things like fever and you’re not going to see things like GI symptoms like diarrhea or nausea.”
Allergies also leads to asthma for some folks, who are a high-risk when it comes to COVID 19. “It leads to things like coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. Typically, asthma is well controlled with medications that your provider or allergy doctor can give you.” says Dr. Friedlander.
But the best advice he gives during is simply to listen to the experts. Dr. Friedlander says, “Your doctor really is going to be the best source of information because they know your condition and if they’re a specialist, like myself, we can learn your condition and find out what the best recommendations are.”