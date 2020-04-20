Move Over Ohio: ODOT says 2019 was worst year for work zone crashes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has reported that 2019 set an all-time record for work zone related crashes.
According to ODOT, there was 6,574 work zone crashes in Ohio during 2019, which is an all-time record.
ODOT said that most work zone crashes are rear-ended accidents caused by drivers traveling too fast or too closely to the vehicle in front of them.
Out of those 6,574 crashes, there were 1,121 injuries, 129 serious accidents, and 16 deaths.
April 20 through April 25 is known as National Work Zone Awareness Week.
“The men and women who work on and along our roadways put their lives on the line each and every day to ensure our roads and bridges are in the best condition possible. All they ask in return is for motorists to pay attention to them, move over, and slow down,” said Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 13,495 distracted driving crashes in Ohio last year, 41 of those were fatal crashes.
