Murder victim found behind Akron home, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a murder victim was found behind an Akron home Sunday evening.
According to Akron police, the man was located in the 100 block of Division Street just after 7 p.m.
The man died of an apparent gunshot wound, offices said.
His name is not being released at this time, but police said he appears to be between the ages of 25 and 45.
Police said there were no witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
