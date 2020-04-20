24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland; brings total 447 cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there are 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total to 447 citywide. No new deaths were reported.
There are 13 dead in the city due to the virus.
The age range of cases is from less than one-year-old to their 90′s. The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to their 90’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus.
As of today, there are more than 12,516 confirmed cases and 491 fatalities in the state of Ohio. There are more than 778,000 confirmed cases and 41,000 deaths in the United States.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
