1 new death in Trumbull County due to COVID-19; brings total to 21 dead countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported one new death in the county Monday, which brings the total to 21 dead countywide.
Health officials said there are nine new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total to 246 cases. Officials said three cases from previous reports were transferred to other jurisdictions. The ages of cases range from 13-years-old to 96-years-old. 115 patients are in the hospital.
129 people in Trumbull County are in quarantined, and they are being monitored. Health officials said Warren City has 21 people in quarantined, and they are also being monitored. Officials are also keeping track of 56 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 197 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were released. Warren City released one person from quarantine.
