Northeast Ohio radio personality back on the air after battle with coronavirus

“I wasn’t scared during the time because things go, ‘BOOM BOOM BOOM,’ but when I think back to what might have happened, if they didn’t give me a Z-Pak before I ever went to the hospital, if I hadn’t made the appointment to see the doctor when I did because I only had one symptom at the time, a cough, it was a nasty cough driving me nuts, who knows? We might be discussing my funeral.”